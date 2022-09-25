Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,563 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,820.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Shopify by 949.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2,577.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management grew its stake in Shopify by 876.9% during the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $176.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

