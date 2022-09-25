Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $192.37 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.47 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.83.

