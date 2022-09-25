Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $253,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,988,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

