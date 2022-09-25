Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

