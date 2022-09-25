Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

