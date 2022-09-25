Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDC. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CDC stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Further Reading

