Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,704 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $224.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.62.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
