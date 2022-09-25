Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,704 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $224.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.