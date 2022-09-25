Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $390,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,599,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.51 and a one year high of $109.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

