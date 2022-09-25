The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

