Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

