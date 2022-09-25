INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of INmune Bio worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in INmune Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 42,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in INmune Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in INmune Bio by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

INmune Bio stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

INmune Bio Profile

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 9,233.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

