Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

