Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $192.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average is $215.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

