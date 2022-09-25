Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,656 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

