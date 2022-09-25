Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 345 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $105.70 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.