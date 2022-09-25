Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

