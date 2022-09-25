Five Oceans Advisors Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

