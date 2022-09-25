Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 679 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 47,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average is $184.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

