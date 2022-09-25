Color Platform (CLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $384,270.90

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Color Platform has a market cap of $384,270.90 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,078.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00614991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00259641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051787 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

