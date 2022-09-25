Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 5,110 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

