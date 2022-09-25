Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,616 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,475,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of DFEM opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $26.68.
