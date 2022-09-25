Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 202,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 78,454 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,600,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 85,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 207,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $22.74 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

