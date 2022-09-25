Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HAS opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.22 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.