U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

