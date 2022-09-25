iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

