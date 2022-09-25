Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after acquiring an additional 743,743 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,478,000.

VHT stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

