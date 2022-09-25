Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $23.49 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

