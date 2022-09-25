Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Raises Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 2.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 247,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,521,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $7,738,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

