Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.6% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BK opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.