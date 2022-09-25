SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 812.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $39.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

