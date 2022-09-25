Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,160 JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JSCP stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

