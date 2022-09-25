Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

