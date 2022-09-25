Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

