The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

