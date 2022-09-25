Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

INTC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

