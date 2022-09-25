Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 8.5% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $171.43 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $14.18 or 0.00074314 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00293475 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00109905 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001010 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Evodefi (GENX) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
