AXPR Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AXPR has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire.

Buying and Selling AXPR

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

