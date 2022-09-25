UMA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.42 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00012899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $267.99 million and $8.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011107 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776034 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,895,081 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

