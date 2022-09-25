BIDR (BIDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.41 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and $20.41 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011107 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776034 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling BIDR

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.