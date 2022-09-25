BaaSid Market Cap Hits $6.83 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BaaSid has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $156,983.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BaaSid

BaaSid launched on June 12th, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com.

BaaSid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures.The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

