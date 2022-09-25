Klever Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 1,968,938,256 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klever’s official website is klever.io.

Buying and Selling Klever

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

