Gravity Finance (GFI) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $656,623.93 and approximately $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,076.71 or 1.00005737 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00059006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00067190 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance (CRYPTO:GFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.