Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in American Electric Power by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

AEP opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

