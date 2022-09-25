Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 166 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.92. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

