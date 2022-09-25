Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magna International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Magna International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magna International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Magna International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

