Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $480,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $100.57 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

