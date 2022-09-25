Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

