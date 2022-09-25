Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $44.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.