Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

