Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,752,000 after purchasing an additional 612,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $284.43 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $280.60 and a 52-week high of $453.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.21.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

